OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected
to rise next week, industry source told Reuters on Friday
* One producer, who declined to be named, expected an
average price of around 77-78 crowns per kilo for deliveries in
Oslo next week, up from around 74-75 crowns this week
* One exporter, also he unnamed, expected a rise of around
two crowns to 77 crowns per kilo
* The exporter said current price level is not sustainable
but less salmon available after Christmas holiday are driving
prices upward
* The exporter said December sales from Norway was around 20
percent lower in 2016 compared to 2015
* Salmon prices have been volatile this year, hitting a
record of 80 crowns per kilo in July, but then dropping to just
above 50 crowns before rebounding towards the year's end
* Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average
* Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon
* Companies and analysts have predicted that the global
supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to
declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's
second largest producer.
($1 = 8.6211 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)