OSLO, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon has eased to around 75 Norwegian crowns per kilo for the current week, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, below earlier expectations of a rise to 77-78 crowns

* A fish exporter, who declined to be named, said prices close to 80 crowns were seen as too high and had been rejected by customers, and that the current level stood at 75 crowns

* A salmon producer said prices late last week had been driven higher by obligations to fulfil contracted volumes; adding that the current level more likely to be around "mid-70s"

* Salmon prices have been volatile this year, hitting a record of 80 crowns per kilo in July, but then dropping to just above 50 crowns before rebounding towards year-end

* The salmon producer said many contracts entered at the Nasdaq salmon bourse had a price level of around 60 crowns per kilo and that this may be a more likely level in the long run

* Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average

* Shares of salmon farmers, including top global producer Marine Harvest, traded lower in Oslo on Tuesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)