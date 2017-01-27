OSLO Jan 27 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is set to fall by up to 10 crowns next week to around 60-65 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

In the current week prices were around 70-72 crowns per kilo. Final prices will be settled on Tuesday.

"We expect prices between 60-65 crowns, most probably mid-60s but it could be lower. The market is telling us it won't accept the current high prices," said one producer who declined to be named.

High wholsesale prices have, at least in part, been passed on to European consumers, leading to lower demand, he added.

A salmon exporter confirmed the significant drop.

"Prices are down 10 crowns for all sizes, to around 62-63 crowns," he said.

"When prices drop to the low 60s I think the market will start working better and demand could increase again. We don't have a market for this volume if prices are at 70 crowns or above. This is a very sound drop in prices," the exporter added.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that salmon supply from Norway and globally will increase by around three percent in 2017 after a drop of 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)