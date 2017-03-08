BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries on Thursday announced new regulations on how to control sea lice in salmon farms during the critical six-week spring season
** A maximum prevalence of 0.2 female lice per fish has been set, and fish farmers must check a sample from all cages, it said
** There will no longer be a mandatory joint campaign in spring to remove lice
** The new regulations are aimed at reducing the contagion from farmed fish to wild salmon, as well as limiting the further build-up of drug-resistant sea lice
** Full statement from the ministry in Norwegian: bit.ly/2n5nrsm
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.