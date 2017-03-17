OSLO, March 17 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to edge up to 62-64 crowns per kilo
for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told Reuters
on Friday.
In the current week, prices were expected to rise to 60-63
crowns from below 60 crowns last week.
"Prices are around 62-63 crowns next week, it's flat or
slightly up," said a producer who declined to be named.
An exporter said he saw prices at around 63-64 crowns,
adding that there had been a slight increase during the current
week.
"We believe there is significantly more fish slaughtered
than what's sold to processing and consumers. We know that many
producers are freezing the fish to avoid a price drop and have
more regular deliveries," the exporter said.
Prices have fallen from around 80 crowns per kilo in early
January. Earnings margins are still high by historical
standards, despite a sharp rise in production costs in Norway in
recent years to around 32-33 crowns per kilo.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the
first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later
in the year, fish farmers including Marine Harvest, Leroey
Seafood and Salmar recently said.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)