OSLO, April 7 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to rise by 2-3 crowns to 64-65
Norwegian crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week,
sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.
"Salmon prices are rising because of fewer working days in
Norway. The market doesn't accept these prices but exporters
still need fish to comply with delivery commitments," said a
producer who declined to be named.
"We expect 65 crowns next week compared to 62 crowns this
week," the producer added.
An exporter also confirmed prices were rising as available
volumes fall due to the Easter holiday.
"We are talking about 64-65 crowns per kilo in Oslo next
week, up a couple of crowns from this week," the exporter said.
Prices have fallen from around 80 crowns per kilo in early
January but industry earnings margins are still high by
historical standards, despite a sharp rise in production costs
in Norway in recent years to around 32-33 crowns per kilo.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the
first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later
in the year, fish farmers including Marine Harvest, Leroey
Seafood and Salmar recently said.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)