OSLO, March 18 China will impose new
restrictions on imports of Norwegian salmon due to Beijing's
worries that the fish may carry disease, the Norwegian Food
Safety Authority said on Wednesday.
The Authority, which says the fish is safe, said China would
halt imports from March 23 of whole salmon from the northern
counties of South Tronderlag, Nordland and Troms, which
accounted for about a fifth of Norway's exports in 2014.
For fish from other areas, China would demand certificates
from April 18 that the fish were free from pancreas disease and
viruses that can cause infectious salmon anaemia (ISA), it said.
The Authority said it had several times sent information to
China to back up Norway's view that it follows international
veterinary guidelines for fish exports. Last September, China
also imposed restrictions on some salmon imports.
"We believe there is no danger to Chinese salmon of
infection with the ISA virus because fish products from Norway
go directly to consumption," the Authority said in a statement,
adding "the ISA virus is not dangerous for people."
The Authority would continue to issue export certificates as
normal, it added.
China and Norway's relations have been frosty since a
Norwegian committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 to
Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.
Norway is the world's biggest salmon exporter ahead of
Chile. Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar
, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and
Norway Royal Salmon.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)