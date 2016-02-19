OSLO Feb 19 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to around 61 Norwegian crowns ($7.10) per kilo next week, a rise of 1-2 crowns from the current week, industry sources said on Friday.

"Smaller fish of 3-4 kilos are at 59 crowns per kilo, 4-5 kilo fish at 60 crowns, 5-6 kilo fish at 61-62 crowns while six kilos and bigger are up a couple of crowns to 64 crowns," said an exporter who declined to be named.

On average, the price for delivery in Oslo would likely end up at 61 crowns per kilo, closes to the record mid-60s level seen at the start of 2016 after rising for three consecutive weeks.

"This is very close to what the market could accept," the exporter said.

A salmon producer confirmed prices were expected at about 61 crowns on average for next week.

"We are selling 3-4 kilo fish at 59 crowns, 4-6 kilos at 61 crowns and 6 kilo and bigger at 64 crowns," he said.

"We have a drop in output this year, and prices could go even higher. We expect them to stay high at least until Easter", the producer added.

For the current week, prices on average rose four-five crowns to around 59-60 crowns per kilo.

Production costs are estimated at around 29 crowns per kilo on average, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council, after a sharp rise in feed costs and spending to fight diseases.

Norway is the world's biggest salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.5926 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)