OSLO, June 3 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to 66-69 crowns per kilo next week from around 57-58 crowns per kilo in the current week, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

"Prices are about 66-67-68-69 in the south (of Norway). There's a shortage of fish," said an exporter declined to be named.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

One mid-sized producer said he had shut output for maintenance, contributing to a general supply squeeze triggered by limited global supplies amid strong demand for fish.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)