OSLO, June 17 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon will fall slightly next week but still remains close to recent record highs, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The average price for deliveries in Oslo is now seen in a range of 70-75 crowns per kilo, down from an estimated 73-77 crowns in the current week but almost double the level of June last year, the sources said.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 as outbreaks of disease and sea lice have taken a toll on output in Norway and Chile, the world's top two producers.

"Prices are falling by around two crowns next week to 70-72 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, from 73-74 crowns this week, as the market is reacting to the high prices," said one salmon producer who declined to be named.

An exporter, also speaking on condition of anonymity, saw a decline of the same magnitude, albeit from a slightly higher level.

"It is still hard to determine the average price, due to the difference in price for the various sizes, but I would say around 75 crowns next week, down from 77 this week," he said.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)