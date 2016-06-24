OSLO, June 24 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon will probably fall 3-6 Norwegian crowns after recent record highs, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The average price for deliveries in Oslo is now seen in a range of 64-67 crowns per kilo, down from an estimated price of just above 70 crowns in the current week, the sources said.

One of the two sources added there was still some uncertainty in setting prices for next week as the market was cautious after the Brexit vote.

"It is very hard to determine prices, people are hesitant with the uncertainties after Brexit, but I think the price could come down around three crowns," said one salmon producer who declined to be named.

An exporter, also speaking on condition of anonymity, saw a decline of 5-6 crowns.

"We are not particularly affected by Brexit, but the high price level we have seen lately is not sustainable," he said, adding that he expected prices to come down further to below 60 crowns in a couple of weeks.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 as outbreaks of disease and sea lice have taken a toll on output in Norway and Chile, the world's top two producers.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)