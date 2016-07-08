OSLO, July 8 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to a new record high of 82-83 crowns per kilo on average next week from around 76-77 crowns per kilo in the current week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"There's a boom in the salmon market now, with prices at more than 90 Norwegian crowns per kilo for the largest fish," a producer told Reuters, adding that the average price for deliveries to Oslo next week would probably rise to around 82 crowns.

"There is a shortage of fish, and with holiday season in Norway and high demand it's hard to see a drop the next two-three weeks," he added.

An exporter confirmed an average level of 82-83 crowns, but said there were large price variations for the different sizes.

"For the smallest fish, prices will be around 76 Norwegian crowns, not much changed from this week, while prices for fish of 4-5 kilos probably will rise to 80 crowns, 5-6 kilos to 84-85 crowns and for the largest fish we see an increase of around 8-10 crowns to 92 crowns," he said.

"These prices are not sustainable, and there is now a fear that salmon is so expensive that customers will choose other types of food," he added.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)