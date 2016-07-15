OSLO, July 15 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to fall to around 70 crowns per kilo
for mid-sized fish next week from the record high levels of
82-83 crowns per kilo this week, an industry source told Reuters
on Friday.
"There is a wait-and-see attitude for next week right now
and there is still some unsold fish from this week. The price is
around 65 crowns for the smallest fish, around 70 crowns for
mid-sized fish and up to 75 crowns for fish above six kilos, a
producer told Reuters on Friday.
"There has been a significant fall in prices this week
because of slightly higher volumes as well as a fall in demand
due to high prices ... For demand, it is positive that the
prices are coming somewhat down," he added.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply
of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile
(down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer.
