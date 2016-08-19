OSLO Aug 19 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to drop 3-4 crowns to 54-55 crowns per
kilo next week due to expectations of rising supply in coming
weeks, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
One exporter predicted average salmon prices in Oslo of 54
crowns per kilo, with fish weighing 3-4 kilos selling for 51
crowns, 4-5 kilos for 53 crowns at 5-6 kilos for 58 crowns.
"We expect a lot more volume in the coming weeks, it should
increase dramatically," he said, adding that volumes could reach
30,000 tonnes a week, almost double 16,386 tonnes last week.
"Prices should drop every week for the next six weeks," he
added.
The exporter added he was concerned about already agreed
contract prices of 55-60 crowns per kilo for the rest of year
which could reduce consumption.
"We can't do anything about contract prices. Many places the
consumer has to buy salmon at a high price even if the spot
price drops," the exporter said.
One producer also expected a decline next week and predicted
around 54-55 crowns per kilo in average against about 58 this
week.
The producer said market sentiment was hit by negative
analyses from brokers earlier this week, including from Nordea
Markets which predicted a price drop of 40 percent and cut the
sector to hold from buy.
"People expect lower prices, historically data from August,
September and October show a drop in prices. We are more
surprised that is has kept up so well", the producer said.
Prices has so far in 2016 been extremely high and hit a new
record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply.
The third quarter has normally more volume and declining
prices due to seasonal variations before it recovers in the run
up to Christmas.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Despite more volume from Norway in coming weeks companies
and analysts have predicted that the global supply
of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second
largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)