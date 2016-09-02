OSLO, Sept 2 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to drop 1-2 crowns to around 54-55
crowns per kilo next week, two industry sources told Reuters on
Friday.
Prices this week averaged around 56 crowns per kilo, as
expected.
"Prices are down, and the biggest drop is for fish above
five kilos. For deliveries in Oslo we expect 54 crowns per
kilo," said an exporter who declined to be named.
A producer of salmon confirmed prices were falling.
"We expect 54-55 crowns per kilo. There is a significant
drop in the price of big fish, due to an increase in supply,"
the producer said.
Both said output was expected to rise in the coming weeks,
potentially putting further pressure on prices, especially
towards the end of September and going into October.
"There could be a lot more production, up to 30,000 tonnes
per week," the exporter said. Export volumes during the last few
weeks have been around 16,000-17,000 tonnes from Norway.
The producer meanwhile added that high levels of sea lice
could trigger early slaughter at many salmon farms and drive up
volumes in September and October.
On Thursday, Norway's Food Safety Authority said it
suspected Infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) had hit a facility
owned by fish farmer Salmar, which could lead to more short term
harvesting if the disease is confirmed.
Prices so far in 2016 been extremely volatile and hit a new
record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply. In
recent weeks, however, they have been dropping with more fish
made available on the market.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Despite an expected spike in volumes from Norway in coming
weeks, companies and analysts have predicted that the global
supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to
declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's
second largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)