OSLO, Sept 2 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop 1-2 crowns to around 54-55 crowns per kilo next week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices this week averaged around 56 crowns per kilo, as expected.

"Prices are down, and the biggest drop is for fish above five kilos. For deliveries in Oslo we expect 54 crowns per kilo," said an exporter who declined to be named.

A producer of salmon confirmed prices were falling.

"We expect 54-55 crowns per kilo. There is a significant drop in the price of big fish, due to an increase in supply," the producer said.

Both said output was expected to rise in the coming weeks, potentially putting further pressure on prices, especially towards the end of September and going into October.

"There could be a lot more production, up to 30,000 tonnes per week," the exporter said. Export volumes during the last few weeks have been around 16,000-17,000 tonnes from Norway.

The producer meanwhile added that high levels of sea lice could trigger early slaughter at many salmon farms and drive up volumes in September and October.

On Thursday, Norway's Food Safety Authority said it suspected Infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) had hit a facility owned by fish farmer Salmar, which could lead to more short term harvesting if the disease is confirmed.

Prices so far in 2016 been extremely volatile and hit a new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply. In recent weeks, however, they have been dropping with more fish made available on the market.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Despite an expected spike in volumes from Norway in coming weeks, companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)