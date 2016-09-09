OSLO, Sept 9 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to drop next week, two industry
sources told Reuters on Friday.
One exporter, who declined to be named, expected prices on
average to drop 3-4 crowns to 50-51 crowns per kilo from around
53-54 crowns this week.
"Fish bigger than 6 kilos is down 10 crowns per kilo, to
around 52-53 crowns per kilo. 3-4 kilo salmon is sold for 49 in
Oslo. On average we expect 50-51 crowns for all sizes," the
exporter said, adding that volumes were rising.
A producer confirmed prices were dropping.
"It's a correction, but it's a little bit early to say how
much," the producer said.
Prices so far in 2016 have been extremely volatile and hit a
new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply.
In recent weeks, however, they have been dropping with more fish
made available on the market.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Despite an expected spike in volumes from Norway in coming
weeks, companies and analysts have predicted that the global
supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to
declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's
second largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)