OSLO Oct 21 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to rise for the fifth consecutive week
to around 65 crowns per kilo next week as supply is likely to
fall, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
In the current week, prices stood at 63-64 crowns after
rising by 1-2 crowns per kilo.
"There's a wait-and-see attitude at these high price levels.
Prices for medium sizes, three to six kilos, are rising while
bigger fish are dropping. On average we anticipate around 65
crowns in Oslo," said a producer who declined to be named.
A fish exporter also expected prices to rise to around 65
crowns per kilo.
The increase could be driven by a drop in available volumes
from fish farms, both industry insiders said.
Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, on
Monday sharply cut its fourth-quarter output forecast.
Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in
July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose.
Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns
before rising again.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy
Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply
of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second
largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)