OSLO Oct 28 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop 1-2 crowns next week to around 63-65 crowns per kilo after rising for five consecutive weeks, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Prices are going down a couple of crowns, to around 63-64 crowns per kilo", said one unnamed producer.

One exporter, also unnamed, expected a drop of 1-2 crowns next week but estimated a price of 65 crowns in average.

More harvesting of fish by one big player because of infectious salmon anaemia were one of the reasons for the expected drop in prices. In addition, current high prices contributed to a more reluctant market, the two sources said.

Regarding prices for this week, the exporter had initially expected them to rise 1-2 crowns to reach 65 crowns on average, but now expected them to rise by 2-4 crowns. The producer still expected to reach around 65 crowns on average.

Final prices are announced on November 1 as part of the Nasdaq salmon index.

Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose. Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns before rising again.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)