OSLO Nov 4 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop to around 60 crowns per kilo next week, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

For the current week prices were seen down 1-2 crowns to 63-65 crowns, while final prices are announced on November 8 as part of the Nasdaq salmon index.

"The downward trend continues, the average in Oslo will perhaps be slightly below 60 crowns per kilo," said the source, a salmon producer who declined to be named.

Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose. Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns before rising again.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)