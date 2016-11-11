OSLO Nov 11 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to jump around 5-6 crowns to 69-70
crown per kilo next week due to lower produced volumes, industry
sources told Reuters on Friday.
"Prices are sharply up, a 4-5 kilo salmon is priced at 68-69
crowns in Oslo next week or close to 70. I assume that will be
the average price as well," said one producer, who declined to
be named.
He added that last week's export volume was 20 percent lower
than the same week in 2015 and "we expect low volumes next
weeks".
One exporter, who also declined to be named, confirmed the
price rise.
"Prices are rising. How long it will last I don't know but
we expect around 70 crowns in Oslo next week on the main sizes,"
said the exporter.
"Most sizes are up 5 crowns except for the biggest fish, for
which the price rise is less," he said, adding that volumes were
also down.
Forced harvesting earlier this autumn due sea lice and other
biological issues have lead to significantly lower volumes.
Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in
July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose.
Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns
before rising again.
Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy
Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway
Royal Salmon.
Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply
of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second
largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)