OSLO Nov 11 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to jump around 5-6 crowns to 69-70 crown per kilo next week due to lower produced volumes, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Prices are sharply up, a 4-5 kilo salmon is priced at 68-69 crowns in Oslo next week or close to 70. I assume that will be the average price as well," said one producer, who declined to be named.

He added that last week's export volume was 20 percent lower than the same week in 2015 and "we expect low volumes next weeks".

One exporter, who also declined to be named, confirmed the price rise.

"Prices are rising. How long it will last I don't know but we expect around 70 crowns in Oslo next week on the main sizes," said the exporter.

"Most sizes are up 5 crowns except for the biggest fish, for which the price rise is less," he said, adding that volumes were also down.

Forced harvesting earlier this autumn due sea lice and other biological issues have lead to significantly lower volumes.

Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose. Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns before rising again.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)