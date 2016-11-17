OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Norway's state-run Seafood Council, a marketing agency,
said in a statement it agreed to cut the fees it charges from
the industry
* Council's revenues are based on a tariff paid on seafood
exported from Norway
* The tariff currently stands at 0.6 percent of the value of
exports for salmon and trout, 0.5 percent for pelagic fish
(herring and mackerel) and 0.75 percent for other species
(shrimp, shellfish and white fish)
* Council proposed a new market tariff on salmon and trout
at 0.4 percent, pelagic fish at 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent for
shrimp, shellfish and white fish
* The proposals come in response to Norway's Industry and
Fisheries Ministry which on Oct. 7 said it considered cutting
the Seafood Council revenues for marketing salmon as demand now
outperforms supply globally
* The Ministry had set a Nov. 17 deadline for feedback on
the tariff level
* The Council also asked the ministry to consider changing
the system to a fixed tariff in NOK per kilo from the current
percentage-based tariff
* By the end of October Norway had exported seafood worth a
record 74 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.75 billion) year-to-date,
of which salmon was by far the biggest category
($1 = 8.4588 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)