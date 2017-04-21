OSLO, April 21 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to fall by 3-5 crowns to 60-64
Norwegian crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week,
sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.
"The market is awaiting the seafood expo in Brussels next
week. So far it is quiet, but we definitely see lower prices,"
said a producer who declined to be named.
Going forward he expected prices to stabilise, with fewer
production days available in May when Norway has a string of
public holidays.
A fish exporter also confirmed prices were falling, and
predicted a level of around 63-64 crowns.
"This is not unexpected. Prices came up too much after
Easter, so what we see now is a natural correction," the
exporter said.
Prices have fallen from around 80 crowns per kilo in early
January but industry earnings margins are still high by
historical standards, despite a sharp rise in production costs
in Norway in recent years to around 32-33 crowns per kilo.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the
first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later
in the year, fish farmers including Marine Harvest, Leroey
Seafood and Salmar recently said.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)