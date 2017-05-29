OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) -
** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a
statement it had rejected applications for salmon development
licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and
Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS
** Bremnes had applied for six development licences while
Engesund had applied for three
** Development licences are part of an initiative by the
Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in
Norway's salmon production
** To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must
show that their plans bring technological innovation while also
adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)