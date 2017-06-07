OSLO, June 7 Norway's Seafood Council said on
Wednesday:
** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 13 pct in
May vs May 2016, volumes were unchanged
** The months overall exports of seafood was valued at NOK
7.6 billion ($898.23 million)
** Jan-May export value rose by 9 pct to a total of NOK 39
billion, while volumes are up 3 percent
** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, increased
by 11 percent to NOK 5.3 billion in May while volumes dropped 5
percent to 73,000 tonnes
** Says demand for Norwegian salmon increased the most in
Asia
** Says salmon price in may was NOK 70 per kilo, the second
highest level this year, compared to 60.2 crowns per kilo in May
last year
** EU is still by far the biggest market for Norwegian
salmon and Poland, France and Denmark were the biggest buyers in
May
($1 = 8.4611 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)