OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -

** The prevalence of sea lice, a parasite, at Norwegian salmon and trout farming sites declined somewhat in the January to May season compared to the same period of 2016, Norway's Food Safety Authority said in a report late on Wednesday

** The increased use of mechanical measures to remove lice is harming fish however, resulting in higher mortality, it added

** Sea lice prevalence rates are key to determining which regions of Norway will be allowed to expand salmon farming under recently introduced regulations, and which will not

** Norway is the world's top salmon farmer (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)