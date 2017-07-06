FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
Norway's seafood export value rose 7 pct y/y in June -council
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2017 / 4:32 AM / in a day

Norway's seafood export value rose 7 pct y/y in June -council

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Norway's Seafood Council said on Thursday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 7 pct in June vs June 2016, even as volumes were down 7 pct

** The month's overall exports of seafood valued at NOK 7.6 billion ($904.91 million)

** Jan-June export value rose by 9 pct to a total of NOK 46.3 billion, while volumes were up 4 pct

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 10 pct in June to NOK 5.4 billion while volumes were up only slightly

** Says average salmon price in June was NOK 68.8 per kilo compared to 65.36 crowns per kilo in June of 2016 ($1 = 8.3986 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

