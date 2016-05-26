BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
OSLO May 26 A recent surge in the price of farmed salmon could damage the industry's prospects, Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told a conference on Thursday.
"The price is actually beginning to become too high, and there is a risk of losing some markets," he said. "I was recently in Sweden and this was a topic there."
Prices recently hit records of around 70 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from about 40 crowns a year ago as demand growth outstrips supply.
Norway is the world's top producer of farmed salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.