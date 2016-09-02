OSLO, Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Norway's fisheries minister Per Sandberg told Reuters that
the country's leading salmon farmers had not applied for
permission to increase the maximum allowed volume of fish
(biomass) in the sea by up to 5 pct
* The ministry had earlier invited companies to apply for
such an increase
* The cost had been set at 1.5 million Norwegian crowns
($180,085.00) per permit, which each hold between 780 and 945
tonnes of salmon
* The deadline for applying was September 1
* The trial period for allowing more biomass (salmon) in the
sea will last until end of December 2019
* Sandberg said in an e-mail that he believed this model
would be a good way to facilitate growth in output, and said
smaller companies has signed up for the trial period
* Sandberg expressed surprise that big salmon companies
found the proposed model too expensive
* He added that payments for the permits would go largely to
the municipalities and "I think it is right that they get
something in return for the job they are doing to facilitate
farming"
* Sandberg said high salmon prices over a long time, and the
associated danger that the industry could be pricing itself out
of some markets unless production increases, was a key reason
for the government's offer of growth
* Salmon prices hit a record in July above 80 crowns per
kilo compared to an average export price of 42.87 crowns in
2015. They have since fallen back to 55-56 crowns
* Production volumes in Norway are estimated to drop 3-5
percent in 2016 from 2015
* A trial period, with increased maximum allowed biomass,
was among the measures meant to increase production by up to 5
percent in the coming years
* Norwegian salmon production, which represents more than 50
percent of global supply, is estimated at around 1.1 million
tonnes for 2016
* Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar
, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and
Norway Royal Salmon, non of which applied for the
proposed permit
* Two of them, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon, told Reuters
that the price of the increase was too high and the trial period
too short
($1 = 8.3294 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)