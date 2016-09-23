BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* Kontali Analyse expects Norwegian salmon output to rise 3.5 percent year-on-year in 2017, managing director Ragnar Nystoeyl told Reuters on Friday. The previous prediction was for a 6 percent rise
* For the current year Kontali sees an output decline of 3.5-4 percent vs 2015, which gives a total 2016 output in the range 1.18-1.19 million tonnes in Norway
* Globally, Kontali expects an output growth of just below 4 pct in 2017, a slight downward adjustment from the previous prediction, after a drop of 7 pct in 2016
* Norway is the world's top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of second-placed producer Chile
* Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon
* Lower output and strong demand drove salmon prices up to more than 80 crowns per kilo in July compared to an average export price of 42.87 crowns in 2015
* Increased supply to the market has in recent week resulted in a price drop to current levels around 53-54 crowns per kilo
* The Norwegian Seafood Federation, which represents the interests of approximately 500 member companies in the fisheries industry, predicted earlier this week the industry will see flat year-on-year salmon output in Norway in 2017 after a 5-6 percent drop in 2016 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.