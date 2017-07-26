FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 6:51 AM / a day ago

REFILE-Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 65.12 last week -statistics agency

1 Min Read

(Fixes day in first para)

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 65.12 Norwegian crowns ($8.15) per kilo last week, up from 63.22 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 14,428 tonnes from 14,234 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country's second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.9939 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

