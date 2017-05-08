BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) -
** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Stein Fiskefarm and Pure Farming AS (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR