MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia will impose a ban on
salmon imports from Norway from Jan. 1 if confirms that its
specialists have not been allowed to inspect fish farms, Sergei
Dankvert, the head of agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor,
told Interfax news agency.
"It is probable that there will be a ban on salmon from Jan.
1," Dankvert said. "Preliminary feedback shows that our
specialists have not been given access to fish farms, if this is
confirmed then we will proceed as planned."
Russia is one of the biggest markets for Norwegian salmon
producers, including Marine Harvest, Cermaq
and Salmar.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by
Douglas Busvine)