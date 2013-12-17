(Adds reaction from Norway, context, farmers, exports levels)
MOSCOW/OSLO Dec 17 Russia may only ban salmon
imports from Norwegian farms which it has not inspected,
Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service
(VPSS) said, playing down previous comment which indicated it
could ban all Norwegian salmon imports.
VPSS was considering banning all salmon imports from Norway,
the world's largest exporter of the fish, as Russian inspectors
were not let into some farms, VPSS said last week.
Russia is one of biggest markets for Norway salmon. In 2012
Norwegian companies exported salmon, trout and pelagic fish to
Russia worth 5.5 billion crowns ($900 million), but sales could
decline by 20 percent this year because of higher prices,
according to Norwegian authorities.
Major farmers include Marine Harvest, the world's
biggest fish farmer, Cermaq and Salmar.
Norwegian authorities previously said Russian inspectors had
been welcomed and that difficulties arose because they changed
their plans "at the last minute".
"Restrictions may be imposed in respect of farms which did
not let our inspectors in," Alexei Alekseenko, spokesman for
VPSS, told Reuters. Limits may be imposed from Jan. 1, he added.
He declined to explain the reason for plan's change.
Norway is keen to negotiate with Russia to find a mutually
beneficial solution, said Bjoern Roethe Knudsen, the official in
charge of relations between Norway and Russia at the Norwegian
Food Authority.
"For salmon and trout we have had a system which was
established in 2006 when Russia introduced a general import ban
because it claimed there were too many heavy metals in the
fish," Roethe Knudsen said.
Since then Russian authorities have inspected salmon and
trout farms in Norway and given approval for export on this
basis.
"As we understand from Russian authorities this system will
continue", Roethe Knudsen said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by
Megan Davies and Louise Heavens)