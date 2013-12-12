OSLO Dec 12 Russian inspectors who came to
Norway to inspect salmon farms changed their plans "at the last
minute" hence why they could not see everything they wanted, the
Norwegian food authority told Reuters on Thursday.
"When the team arrived they wanted to visit completely
different places than what was originally planned and agreed
upon. This is a pattern that we see with all Russian
inspections," said Bjoern Roethe Knudsen, the official in charge
of relations between Norway and Russia at the Norwegian Food
Authority.
"The sum of their wishes has to be seen as quite unrealistic
with the logistics that have to be put into place to transport
15 people around Norway in a week."
The 10-day visit ended on Thursday, the authority said. It
had not received official notification that a ban on Norwegian
salmon exports to Russia could be imposed from January 1.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo, editing by Gwladys
Fouche)