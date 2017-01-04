OSLO Jan 4 Norwegian seafood exports rose by 23 percent in 2016 from a year earlier to a record of 91.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($10.59 billion), the state controlled Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) said on Wednesday.

Higher sales were driven by lower salmon supply, rising demand and a weak currency, it said.

NSC will present more details later on Wednesday.

($1 = 8.6468 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Stine Jacobsen)