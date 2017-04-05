OSLO, April 5 Norway's Seafood Council said on
Wednesday:
** Norwegian seafood exports grew by 17 percent in March to 8.9
billion crowns ($1.04 billion) year-on-year
** Volumes decreased by 14 percent to 216,000 tonnes over the
same period
** Norway exported 95,143 tonnes of salmon, the most popular
type of fish sold, worth 6.3 billion crowns in March
** The value of salmon exports increased by 1.1 billion crowns,
or 21 percent, year-on-year, while volume was up 11 percent.
** The average price for fresh whole salmon was 61.42
Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 58.90 crowns in March 2016
** Poland, France and the U.S. were the biggest importers of
Norwegian salmon
** So far this year Norway has exported 636,000 tonnes of
seafood, a decrease of 7 percent from the first quarter last
year, at a value of 24.1 billion crowns, an increase of 13
percent
** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood
($1 = 8.5917 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)