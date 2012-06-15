OSLO, June 15 Norway's $587 billion oil fund, Europe's largest equity investor, will no longer invest in Israeli construction firm Shikun & Binui because of the firm's involvement in settlement building in East Jerusalem, the government said.

"The company is a construction company involved in the building of settlements in breach of international humanitarian law in East-Jerusalem," the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 5.9564 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Birrane)