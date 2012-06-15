WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 15 Norway's $587 billion oil fund, Europe's largest equity investor, will no longer invest in Israeli construction firm Shikun & Binui because of the firm's involvement in settlement building in East Jerusalem, the government said.
"The company is a construction company involved in the building of settlements in breach of international humanitarian law in East-Jerusalem," the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 5.9564 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Birrane)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.