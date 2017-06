OSLO, Sept 7 Startup of Norway's Sleipner gas field in the North Sea has been delayed for two days until Sunday morning, gas system operator Gassco said on Friday.

The Statoil operated facility was expected to restart production on Friday at 0400 GMT after a planned maintenance, which started on August 18.

Gassco did not provide reasons for the delay but said the affected production was 23 million cubic meters of gas per day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)