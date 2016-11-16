Football Soccer - Czech Republic v Norway - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group C - Prague, Czech Republic - 11/11/16 Norway's Per-Mathias Hogmo before the match. REUTERS/David W Cerny

OSLO Norway coach Per-Mathias Hogmo has stepped down after three lacklustre years in charge of the national men's team, the country's Football Association (NFF) announced on Wednesday.

"I won't put myself above the team. That would be wrong," Hogmo told a news conference five days after losing 2-1 to the Czech Republic in Prague.

Norway failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup and the Euro 2016 tournaments, and currently sits fifth out of six teams in the ongoing race to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The team's ranking by FIFA, the international soccer federation, recently plunged to an all-time low 81st in the world, down from 24th in 2012.

Hogmo and NFF had mutually agreed to his resignation, the federation said.

