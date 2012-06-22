* Says could strike from Sunday if no resolution

By Vegard Botterli

OSLO, June 22 Oil workers in Norway, the world's eighth largest oil exporter, have threatened to go on strike from as early as Sunday if negotiations over their pay and pensions collapse.

The unions said they would initially strike at two Statoil operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which together account for about nine percent or 150,000 barrels per day of Norwegian oil production, and four percent of total gas output.

They would also target BP's Skarv field, which has not started producing yet.

"At this time I would assess the risk for a strike as 50/50," said Gro Losvik, an official at Industri Energi on Friday, the largest Union taking part in the negotiations with 3,580 members. "We have a plan for expanding the strike if we have to, but we are hoping to avoid this through negotiations."

The unions are demanding wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62 for the sector's 7,000 workers, but the Oil Industry Association (OLF) has already said pensions will not be on the table, raising the risk of a strike within days.

Talks will be held on Friday and Saturday by OLF, representing the oil firms companies, and Industry Energy, the Norwegian Union of Energy Workers and the Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives.

Oil firms have the option of declaring a lockout for all workers involved in the talks, threatening a complete shutdown of Norwegian oil and gas production.

Such a move would virtually guarantee government intervention to end the conflict, but would also inflame the already tense relationship with workers.

The strike would cost 170 million crowns ($28.61 million) a day in its initial stage, the OLF said as the tense wage and pension talks resumed on Friday. ($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian krones) (Editing by James Jukwey)