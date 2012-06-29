* Unions to meet to review the situation on Tuesday

* Government says won't intervene for now

* Employers have powers of lockout

* Workers to hold "strike party"

By Joachim Dagenborg

STAVANGER, Norway, June 29 A Norwegian oil strike headed for its second week, helping push global oil prices up on Friday, as unions refrained from an escalation in a bid to avoid government intervention, and management refrained from a lockout.

The prolonged disruption to oil output from the world's eighth-largest exporter contributed to higher crude prices. Brent crude futures were up $3.89 to $95.23 a barrel at 1534 GMT.

Operator Statoil said the strike had cut production of oil and natural gas liquids by 230,000 to 250,000 barrels per day, or up to 13 percent of Norway's capacity. Unions leaders estimated the cuts to oil alone at 219,000 barrels per day.

The government has powers to call an end to the dispute if it believes safety or national interests are at stake. The sector accounts for a fifth of gross domestic product and nearly half of Norway's exports.

"We will not do anything as of now. This is a conflict between the parties, and we are following the situation closely," senior government adviser Gro Oerset said.

Unions, who represent about 7,000 offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf, face the difficult balancing act of pressuring employers without triggering intervention.

"We feel we're at a good level that is well suited to avoid a forced settlement from the government," Hilde Marit Rysst, head of the SAFE union told Reuters.

"We won't risk increasing the strike and trigger intervention (by the government) at this point," she added.

Unions are demanding wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62, but the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) has refused to negotiate pensions.

"We are not ready to discuss that," OLF spokeswoman Eli Ane Nedreskaar said when asked if the OLF would now be ready to discuss pensions.

Union leaders said they would meet again on Tuesday morning.

According to Norwegian law, an escalation of the strike could come into effect four days after any decision is made.

Trade unions said they would celebrate the first week of industrial action by having a "strike party".

"There will be an information sharing first, and then we are going to have a concert to have some fun, and to relax a bit," Rysst said.

The strike, which started on Sunday, initially shut down production at Oseberg and Heidrun fields in the North Sea. On Tuesday, Statoil halted production at another three fields, saying the strike at Oseberg had affected oil transportation to an onshore export terminal.

Employers have the option of a lockout, which would threaten a full shutdown of all oil and gas production and virtually guarantee government intervention.

"We are considering this option every day, but there has been no decision made," an OLF spokeswoman said.

About 4 percent of total gas production has also been cut, but Norwegian gas flows to Europe remained stable, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.