* Conflict over pensions has cut oil production by 13 pct
* Oseberg crude shipment delayed, says trade source
* Unions to meet on Tuesday to decide on escalation
* Government has power to intervene
By Vegard Botterli and Alex Lawler
OSLO/LONDON, July 2 A strike by Norway's
offshore oil and gas workers has begun to slow crude exports, a
trading source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the
conflict over pension and retirement rights remained deadlocked
for a ninth day.
The delay in loadings of Oseberg crude is the first sign the
week-long strike has affected shipments from the world's
eighth-largest exporter. Production of oil and natural gas
liquids has been cut by about 13 percent of capacity, and some
natural gas output has also been affected.
"There has been some impact," the source said. "There is a
cargo scheduled to load on July 1-3, and it's not loaded yet."
The strike has provided support to oil prices, even as Brent
futures fell on Monday. Oseberg is part of the North Sea
dated Brent benchmark used as the basis for many of the world's
trades.
The government has powers to call an end to the dispute if
it believes safety or national interests are at stake. The
sector accounts for a fifth of gross domestic product and nearly
half of Norway's exports.
"As of now we are still not seeing any reasons for
intervening in the strike. We continue to monitor the situation
closely," senior adviser at the Labour ministry Gro Oerset told
Reuters.
Jan Hodneland, chief negotiator at the Norwegian Oil
Industry Association (OLF), said, "There were no contacts with
the labour unions this weekend and we have no plans to contact
them today."
Leif Sande, head of Industri Energi, the largest of the
three unions on strike, said the situation remained unchanged
from before the weekend.
"Nothing has changed at all," he said.
State-controlled oil company Statoil said the
strike has shut five fields including Oseberg, cutting
production of oil and natural gas liquids by 230,000 to 250,000
barrels per day. About 4 percent of Norway's gas output has also
been affected, according to industry figures.
ESCALATION PROSPECT
Unions are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to decide on whether
to escalate the strike, a step that would raise the risk of
government intervention.
The trade unions' strategy depends on how their leaders see
the chances of getting what they want, said a source who is
knowledgeable about Statoil.
If the unions see little chance for success as low, the
leaders will be more inclined to escalate the strike to provoke
intervention and then shift the blame on the government.
"But if they see a chance that they can get what they want,
they would continue a low-profile strike as long as necessary,"
he said.
Professor Oeystein Noreng at the BI Norwegian Business
School said he expected the strike to last longer and continue
to put pressure on Statoil, because the government faces
elections next year and is reluctant to intervene over the
pensions issue.
"To a large extent, it's Statoil's internal affair, which
has boiled over. The government would prefer not to intervene,"
he told Reuters.
The unions have criticised Statoil's decision to keep an
early retirement option for top executives, while taking it away
from workers.
They demanded the right to retire at 62 for all offshore
workers, but OLF has refused to negotiate pensions, saying it
was up to individual companies.
Statoil has declined to comment on the issue.
"It (the strike) can go on at reduced levels for quite some
time to embarrass Statoil," Noreng added. "There could be a
compromise (over pensions)."
Oseberg crude is loaded at the Sture terminal, near Bergen.