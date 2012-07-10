* Unions have to wait 2 years before new strike is legal
* Government intervened to prevent oil industry shutdown
OSLO, July 10 Norway was restarting some key oil
and gas fields on Tuesday after the government ordered to end a
strike by offshore workers, still unhappy about pensions and
retirement issues but unable to repeat the action for at least
two more years.
"We are not going to give up, but now we have to wait
another two years before we can take new actions legally," said
Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi, the biggest of the three
unions who went on strike on June 24.
The strike had choked off some 13 percent of Norway's oil
production and 4 percent of its gas output and pushed oil prices
above $100 per barrel on fears of a full loss of supply from the
world's eighth largest oil exporter.
About 10 percent of Norway's 7,000 offshore workers -- the
best paid in the global oil industry - went on strike over
retirement with full pensions at 62. Norway is also the world's
second-biggest gas exporter by pipeline.
The employers threatened a complete shutdown of the entire
Norwegian continental shelf, putting pressure on the government
to intervene and force a settlement in the strategic industry.
The Norwegian government intervened late on Monday ordering
staff back to work. The move helped ease supply fears with Brent
crude trading $1.29 down on Tuesday at $99.03 per barrel
at 1312 GMT.
"When the Norwegian government stopped the strike, it took
control over negotiations. Now, the National Wages Board takes
over to decide how much the unions will get, forcibly settling
the dispute on behalf of the state," said Frank Aarebrot,
Professor of European politics at Bergen Univeristy.
The relationship between the oil industry and the unions is
based on a master agreement setting the ground rules for conduct
during negotiations and strikes, with negotiations on salaries
and other contract-related matters coming up every two years.
A forced arbitration will most likely take place in a few
weeks.
A full closure of output in Norway would have cut off more
than 2 million barrels of oil per day.
Gas operator Gassco said on Tuesday it expected its Oseberg
field, a key area of production which has been shut since the
start of the strike, to restart operations on Friday.
Oseberg is part of the North Sea dated Brent benchmark used
as the basis for many of the world's trades.
Statoil, the biggest player on the Norwegian
continental shelf, said it would resume production immediately.
"When the conflict now is over we are in the process of
starting up production on the fields affected by the strike,"
Statoil spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said. "We expect an
initial startup period of one to two days, reaching full
production within the end of the week."