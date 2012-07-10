* Unions have to wait 2 years before new strike is legal
* Government intervened to prevent oil industry shutdown
By Vegard Botterli and Mia Shanley
OSLO, July 10 Norway restarted some major oil
and gas fields on Tuesday after the government ordered an end to
a 16-day strike by offshore workers, still unhappy about
pensions and retirement issues but unable to repeat the action
for at least two more years.
About 10 percent of Norway's 7,000 offshore staff - among
the best paid in the global oil industry - had been on strike to
demand retirement with full pensions at 62, causing a 13 percent
loss of the country's oil output and 4 percent of gas
production.
"We are not going to give up, but now we have to wait
another two years before we can take new actions legally," said
Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi, the biggest of the three
unions which went on strike on June 24.
The strike pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel on fears
of a full loss of supply from the world's eighth largest oil
exporter. Norway is also the world's second-biggest gas exporter
by pipeline.
The employers threatened a complete shutdown of the entire
Norwegian continental shelf, putting pressure on the government
to intervene and force a settlement in the strategic industry.
The importance of oil to the Norwegian economy has grown in
recent decades, with energy exports making up half of its total
exports and the sector accounting for one-fifth of its gross
domestic product.
"A lockout would clearly have a severe effect on Norway's
reputation as a reliable and stable long-term supplier of oil
and gas to the European market and the Norwegian continental
shelf as an attractive place for companies to invest," Nordea
markets analyst Thina Margrethe Saltvedt wrote in a note.
TAKING RESPONSIBILITY
The Norwegian government intervened just minutes before the
Monday lockout deadline, ordering staff back to work and helping
ease supply fears, with Brent crude trading $1.29 down
on Tuesday at $98.77 per barrel at 1430 GMT.
"When the Norwegian government stopped the strike, it took
control over negotiations," said Frank Aarebrot, Professor of
European politics at Bergen University. He said the National
Wages Board would not take over to decide how much the unions
will get, forcibly settling the dispute on behalf of the state.
The relationship between the oil industry and the unions is
based on a master agreement which sets the ground rules for
conduct during talks and strikes, with salary and contract
negotiations coming up every two years.
A forced arbitration should take place in a few weeks.
Analysts have said the Labour-led coalition government was
slow to intervene as it faces general elections in a year, and
labour unions are important partners.
A centre-conservative government averted a lockout in 2004
just hours after one was announced while the ruling government
let a tense four days pass before intervening just minutes
before the lockout would have taken effect.
Union members were critical of the dispute's outcome.
Lederne union president Tor Haehre said: "We are a little
concerned... that in the next negotiations, oil firms will feel
they can run to the government, leaving no real negotiation
environment."
But while most tend to believe the industry was the winner
in the dispute, Aarebrot said employers ultimately wound up
hurting their relations with both the unions and the government.
After meeting both parties on Monday, Norway's labour
minister, Hanne Bjurstroem, told journalists that employers had
acted irresponsibly.
"When no-one was ready to assume responsibly, I had to," she
said.
A full closure of output in Norway would have cut off more
than 2 million barrels of oil per day.
Gas operator Gassco said on Tuesday it expected its Oseberg
field, a key area of production which has been shut since the
start of the strike, to restart operations on Friday.
Oseberg is part of the North Sea dated Brent benchmark used
as the basis for many of the world's trades.
Statoil, the biggest player on the Norwegian
continental shelf, said it would resume production immediately.
"When the conflict now is over we are in the process of
starting up production on the fields affected by the strike,"
Statoil spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said. "We expect an
initial startup period of one to two days, reaching full
production within the end of the week."