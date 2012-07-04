OSLO, July 4 Norwegian oil industry association
(OLF) and labour unions representing offshore oil workers are to
meet on Wednesday afternoon to try to end an ongoing strike, OLF
said.
"We are to meet today at 1500 (1300 GMT) at the state
mediator's office. We will try to find a solution to the
strike," Eli Ane Nedreskaar, a spokeswoman for OLF, told
Reuters.
"We can find the solution if the unions can let go the
pension issue, because we can't give them extra pensions," she
added.
Now in its 11th day, the strike has cut daily Norwegian oil
production by an estimated 13 percent and gas output by around 4
percent and has resulted in delays to crude shipments from the
world's eighth-largest exporter.
