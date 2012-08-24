Energy stocks, Banco Popular weigh on European shares
Frankfurt closed for holiday
OSLO Aug 24 Norwegian oil services workers have broken off wage talks with oil firms on Friday, union officials said, taking the sector a step closer to a second strike within two months.
"The parties in the oil services negotiations have formally ended negotiations," Per Inge Grimsmo, an official at the Industri Energi trade union said.
"We hope we will talk again before the mandatory negotiations before the state mediator. We do not know when such talks might happen yet."
