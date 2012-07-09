STOCKHOLM, July 9 Swedish oil explorer and
producer Lundin Petroleum said on Monday that a
lockout of offshore workers in Norway, planned to come into
force at midnight, would cut its output by 25,000 barrels of oil
equivalents per day (boepd).
After three weeks of strikes by offshore workers over
pensions, Norway is only hours away from the first complete
shutdown of its oil industry in more than 25 years as the
deadline for a lockout looms.
Lundin Petroleum has production at the Volund and Alvheim
fields off Norway through the operator Marathon Oil, output that
would be shut down if the lockout came into force, company
spokeswoman Maria Hamilton said.
"Our share is about 25,000 boepd," she said in a telephone
interview.
The stoppage would represent a sizeable blow to Lundin
Petroleum whose total production stood at 34,700 boepd in the
first quarter. Hamilton said that the recently started
production of about 4,000 boepd at the Gaupe field would not be
affected by the labour conflict.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, writing by Niklas Pollard)