STAVANGER, Norway, June 29 The current strike in Norway's oil and gas industry has cut oil production by an estimated 219,000 barrels per day, trade union Industri Energi said on Friday

Union leader Leif Sande said an estimate of 290,000 barrels per day that the union gave on Thursday had been too high.

The new number was lower than the 230,000 to 250,000 barrels per day estimate given by operator Statoil. (Editing by Anthony Barker)