U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
OSLO, June 26 Statoil intends to shut down three platforms in the North Sea that are connected to the Oseberg field centre, which is already shut due to the ongoing strike among Norwegian oil workers, one of the unions said on Tuesday.
The Veslefrikk and Brage platforms together represent a production of about 25,000 barrels of oil eqvivalent per day, plus small quantities of gas.
The Lederne union also said the Oseberg C platform, which is part of the previously announced shutdowns at Oseberg, would be completely closed.
Statoil declined to to comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.