UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
STAVANGER, Norway, June 29 Three Norwegian labour unions will discuss on July 3 whether to escalate the ongoing strike in the country's oil and gas sector, union leaders told Reuters on Friday.
The meeting is scheduled for 0900 GMT.
A decision to escalate would only come into effect four days after a decision has been made, according to Norwegian rules.
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.